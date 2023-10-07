JI holds camps to ensure maximum participation in Sunday’s sit-in

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Friday held publicity camps and corner meetings in various locations of the city in connection with the party’s sit-in on Sunday outside the Sindh Governor House against inflation, unfair tax regime and continuation of anti-people policies.

The JI has invited traders, trade unions, religious scholars, teachers, students, lawyers and other fraternities to the sit-in. According to a statement issued by the JI, the party’s Karachi chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, has directed the party workers to double their efforts and pace up the mass contact campaign in order to maximise the public participation in the protest sit-in.