Jumani orders retaking LARP land from AWT

Sindh Minister for Local Government, Housing, Town Planning and Development, Muhammad Mobin Jumani has ordered acquiring 4.958 acres of land belonging to the Lines Area Redevelopment Project (LARP) from the Army Welfare Trust (AWT).

The Supreme Court in 2009 had cancelled the sub-lease of the 4.958 acres of the land, which was meant for a playground. The AWT has subleased the land to a store for commercial use. The apex court had directed the store operator to remove its structures and installations from the playground.

Jumani held a meeting with the chairman of the governing body of LAPR. Additional Chief Secretary Mansoor Sheikh, Senior Director Master Plan Department Haji Ahmed Memon, Project Director LARP Muhammad Abid, Director Land Najamuz Zaman and other officials attended the meeting.

The governing body of LARP approved the acquisition of 4.958 acres of land belonging to LARP through a formal process from the Sindh government. Jamani said the land should be immediately taken into possession by LARP, which should ensure security for this land and enforce appropriate measures at their level or at the government level.

He emphasized the need to adhere to the directives of the Supreme Court regarding compliance with the ban on encroachments. The meeting was informed that this land was initially allocated to the AWT by the federal government, as per a presidential order in 2002.

After the directives of the apex court, this place was vacated within three months. Zulfiqar Qaimkhani, a member of the governing body, mentioned that the board of Lines Area was established to provide facilities to the people of Lines Area and for their rehabilitation.

Although colonies are being developed today, no action is being taken to acquire land from the revenue board for the rehabilitation of the people of the Lines Area. Jamani said that their agenda is to implement the orders of the judiciary, so in future meetings, the mentioned plot and others should be included in the agenda for implementation.