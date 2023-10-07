Mayor inaugurates park and roads in Aligarh Society

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurated several completed projects in Aligarh Society, including the Jam Ikramullah Dharijo Family Park, a sports ground, Jami Masjid Aligarh Road and Mustafa Jami Masjid Road, on Friday.

Addressing the media during the inauguration ceremony, he expressed his appreciation for the people of Karachi, acknowledging their struggles in resolving various issues within the city. He emphasised the importance of cleanliness in streets, neighborhoods, parks, and the entire city.

Wahab highlighted that his visit to the society aimed to address a situation where illegal occupation had taken place a few years ago. He praised the efforts of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government, which successfully ended the illegal occupation four years ago. The Sindh government subsequently facilitated the residents by granting them allotments after removing encroachments.

He noted that since the removal of encroachments, people had started residing in the area, and initiatives like the construction of mosques and parks had been undertaken to enhance the society's amenities. The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) approved the scheme and constructed a road after the eviction of encroachers.

The mayor also mentioned resolving issues such as load shedding by engaging with K-Electric, and he highlighted the development of the Tariq Ghori Road in Ahsanabad, benefiting six residential societies. He reiterated the administration's commitment to addressing the city's challenges.

Regarding recent actions against the water hydrants mafia, he noted visible progress, with official water meters being installed on hydrants and efforts to curb water theft in industrial areas through subsoil networks.