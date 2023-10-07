‘Completion of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway delayed due to embezzlement’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and convener of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Reception Committee Bashir Memon has said the funds for the construction of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway were embezzled and if financial means for the construction of the motorway were not misused, the thoroughfare would have been completed.

He said this while addressing a press conference on Friday at the Muslim League House along with former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair, Sindh PML-N President Shah Muhammad Shah and others.

He said the PML-N’s Sindh workers and leaders would welcome the prosperity of Pakistan with the arrival of the party’s supreme leader on October 21. He announced that the party’s leaders and workers would depart from Karachi through caravans of trains and buses to welcome their supreme leader.

Memon remarked that the last government of Shahbaz Sharif was like a caretaker government, but now the party would present its five-year economic plan. He said Nawaz’s return was a matter of joy for the workers of the Muslim League. “My task is to ensure discipline within organisation and workers,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Zubair said the PML-N supreme leader would come back to the country after four years. He said Memon was appointed as the convener of the reception committee by Nawaz himself.

The former governor explained that two trains would depart from Karachi to welcome Nawaz. He added that if they found more party workers willing to go, they would increase the number of trains. The PML-N would form the next government with a concrete economic plan, Zubair said.