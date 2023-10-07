Alvi wants labourers sent to Bahrain to increase remittances

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday emphasised the need to increase bilateral trade with Bahrain and exporting a large number of skilled labour force to the Muslim country.

Speaking with Pakistan's ambassador-designate to Bahrain, Saqib Rauf, at the Sindh Governor House in Karachi, the president said that the demand for skilled labour force in different fields, especially information technology and artificial intelligence, was increasing in the international market.

He advised the ambassador-designate to focus on capturing the market demand by exporting the required skilled workforce from the country. Alvi said Pakistan gave special importance to “brotherly” relations with Bahrain. He stressed on strengthening economic, educational and cultural ties with Bahrain. He said that the Pakistan embassies abroad should play their due role in exporting skilled labour force from the country to increase foreign remittances.