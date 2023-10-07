SHC moved for judicial probe into Sakrand killings

The Sindh High Court on Friday issued notices to the provincial home department, the inspector general of police and others on a petition seeking a judicial probe into the killings of four persons in the Marri Jalbani village of the Sakrand town during a raid by personnel of law enforcement agencies last month.

Senior advocates Tahmasp Rasheed Razvi, Zulfiqar Ali Jalbani and Aaquib Rajpar submitted in the petition that four persons were killed and nine others, including women, injured in the incident that took place on September 29.

They submitted that there were contradictory statements with regard to the incident, as on the one hand it was stated that alleged militants of the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army were killed in the operation of police and Rangers, while on the other hand the Sindh United Party’s general secretary said that those killed were supporters of the SUP and they were killed during a protest for the release of detained student Liaquat Jalbani, who was in custody of LEA personnel and brought to the Marri Jalbani village in the Benazirabad district.

They submitted that as per media reports the SUP’s Benazirabad district president identified the dead as Akhan Ali, his brother Nizamuddin, Mehar and Sajawal, while Allahdad and his other son Imamuddin received injuries.

They said two different versions had been narrated in the FIRs registered by villagers and the police against each other; besides, there are many other aspects of the incident which are contrary.

The advocates said the instant petition aimed to prevent violations of constitutional and legal rights of significant numbers of individuals, who may be economically or socially disadvantaged, poor or lacking in knowledge.

They said the petitioners felt that such events placed a duty upon each citizen to raise their voices against the alleged unconstitutional and extrajudicial killing of the citizens of Pakistan and it would not be out of place to mention that law enforcement agencies had formed their own standards of proof.

They noted that law enforcement agencies lodged two FIRs at the Maari Jalbani police station, while one FIR had been lodged under provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The court was requested to direct the chief secretary to constitute a judicial commission under the supervision of a high court judge in the interest of justice, equity and good conscience and comprising other relevant experts and persons to give its findings after probing the incident and fix responsibility. They also sought release of villagers who were illegally detained after the operation.

A division bench, headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, after the preliminary hearing of the petition and subject to its maintainability, issued notices to the home department, the IGP and provincial law officers and called their comments on October 12.