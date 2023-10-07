PCG seizes huge quantity of narcotics

The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) thwarted a drug smuggling attempt, seizing a cache of cannabis and crystal meth (ice) with an estimated international market value of over 21.84 million dollars in a covert operation conducted in Gwadar, Balochistan, on Friday.

A PCG spokesperson reported that a patrol party in the coastal area of Gwadar had pursued a suspicious vehicle. The driver of the vehicle attempted to evade capture by speeding away, but after a chase, the suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled. Subsequent search efforts led to the discovery of 743 kilograms (kg) of cannabis and 57 kg of crystal meth (ice)

concealed in the vehicle.

The PCG emphasised its commitment to combat all forms of smuggling, particularly narcotics, to bolster the national economy. They expressed their dedication to playing an active role in achieving this goal.

In a separate operation, the Rangers carried out extensive anti-smuggling efforts along the Karachi-Balochistan border, specifically targeting the Hub Check Post and the Abdul Jabbar Check Post in Jacobabad, Sindh. These operations resulted in the seizure of 6,050 litres of Iranian oil, along with cigarettes, non-custom paid food items, and the apprehension of 15 suspects. Additionally, they confiscated two vehicles used for smuggling, one container, three buses, eight Mazdas, two trucks, and one oil tanker.

The Rangers spokesperson revealed that these operations were part of a larger initiative, with more than 70 operations conducted to date. These efforts had led to the seizure of 225,317 liters of Iranian oil, various contraband items, including 530 kilograms of Indian gutka, and the arrest of 113 suspects. The arrested individuals, along with the confiscated items, had been handed over to customs authorities for further legal action.

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) affirmed their unwavering commitment to collaborating with customs and other agencies to completely eradicate smuggling activities.