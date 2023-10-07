Man arrested for harassing woman

Police apprehended a suspect on Friday for allegedly harassing a woman in the Samanabad area.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, marked the second such occurrence in the city within a week. The arrested individual was identified as Asif, son of Pervez, a resident of Bhangoria Goth in Azizabad, who works as a bakery items’ vendor using a motorcycle for transportation.

The incident came to public attention when a video capturing the alleged harassment went viral on social media. Following this, enraged residents of the area took matters into their own hands, apprehending the suspect before handing him over to the Samanabad police.

The District Central police spokesperson said the suspect’s capture was aided by CCTV footage, which clearly depicted his inappropriate behaviour towards the woman. The video was widely circulated on both social and mainstream media platforms.

Upon receiving a directive from the District Central SSP, the Samanabad police launched a raid in Azizabad. The suspect attempted to flee the scene, leaving his motorcycle behind, but the police managed to track him down and take him into custody. A case has been registered against the suspect based on the state’s complaint, and further investigations are under way.