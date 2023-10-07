Rally demands putting end to contractual labour system

A rally of workers and civil society members under the banner of the Shehri Awami Mehaz on Friday demanded putting an end to illegal contractual labour system in factories and fixing the minimum wage at Rs50,000 per month.

The rally was held by the Shehri Awami Mehaz in collaboration with the National Trade Union Federation (NTUF) and Home-Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) in the SITE area against record-breaking inflation and inhumane treatment being meted out to labourers in factories. It was led by veteran labour leader Gul Rehman.

Carrying red flags, banners and posters inscribed with their demands, the protesters walked in different industrial areas. Those who addressed the participants included Rehman, Nasir Mansoor, Riaz Abbasi, Zehra Khan, Aqib Hussain, Saira Bano, Faiza Siddiqui, Shehzad Mughal and others.

Addressing the rally, the labour leaders said the ruling classes through their anti-people policies had created a dangerous crisis in the country. They added that instead of taking prudent steps to fight the economic challenge, the rulers had accepted the slavery of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank (WB), which had exacerbated the crisis.

The inflation rate was currently more than 40 per cent with the real wages fallen by 60 per cent, the speakers said, adding that with a large number of new taxes and withdrawal of subsidies, the rates of all basic necessities like eatables, medicines, electricity and gas had risen sharply and gone beyond the reach of the common man.

They said the demand of the IMF to slap income tax on people having income of Rs50,000 per month was tantamount to economic terrorism.

It was said that workers were being forcibly sacked from factories and workplaces and about 95 per cent of workers were not being paid the minimum wages announced by the government.

The speakers also decried the contractual labour system in 90 per cent of factories where workers were deprived of social security, pension, bonus, overtime and other legal facilities.

It was said that forming trade unions was considered a terrorist activity and labour colonies had been deprived of basic civic facilities like water, electricity, gas, public transport, schools and hospitals.

According to the speakers, the working classes needed to start a major resistance movement to change their dismal conditions. The rally’s participants demanded that the government control inflation and announce subsidies on electricity and gas. It was also demanded that the minimum wage be increased to Rs50,000 per month.

They further demanded registration of all the workers with the social security and pension institutions. They said the illegal contractual labour system should be ended and the right of workers to make trade unions accepted.

The rally also called for reinstating all the retrenched workers and nationalize the K-Elecrtric to save the electricity consumers of Karachi from exploitation.