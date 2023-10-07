Liu’s grand final lift snatches Asiad gold

HANGZHOU: China´s Liu Huanhua produced an incredible lifetime best lift of 233kg to snatch Asian Games weightlifting gold from Olympic and world champion Akbar Djuraev in the men´s 109kg class on Friday.
China then won a fifth weightlifting gold of their home Games in Hangzhou when Liang Xiaomei easily triumphed in the women´s 87kg division. Liu´s winning total of 418kg was the equivalent of hauling a grand piano over his head and relegated a disconsolate Djuraev into silver.
The Uzbek had celebrated moments earlier believing his final lift for a 417kg total was plenty, only to look on in horror as Liu produced the lift of his life. "This is at home. I could not fail," Liu said.
"The crowd was so enthusiastic that they lifted me up and I had this driving force inside me, and that´s why I was able to put in this performance and win the gold medal." Another Uzbek, Ruslan Nurudinov, took bronze on 391kg after an error-strewn competition in a weight division that will not feature at the Olympics next year. "This is a failure for us, but the medals still mean something," said Djuraev, the 2019 world champion and Tokyo Olympic gold medallist at 109kg.
