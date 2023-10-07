Rizwan, Saud kept us in game: Babar

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakil played a crucial role in Pakistan's win against the Netherlands, said Babar Azam in a post-match press conference on Friday.

He said that a big win was what his country was looking far at the outset of the World Cup. Rizwan and Saud put up 120 runs for the fourth wicket that helped Pakistan raise a competitive total of 286 runs. With three down for just 38, both steered the team to 158 before Saud got out.

Shakeel and Rizwan -- playing their first World Cup match -- steadied the innings with a solid 120-run stand for the fourth wicket but three wickets fell in the space of 24 balls for 30 runs. Rizwan hit eight boundaries. “The two helped in staging recovery. At the end, we got a good total to defend,” Babar said.

As Pakistan attack ran through the Dutch batting line up, bowling them out for 205, Babar also praised Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali. “I think all the bowlers bowled brilliantly. In particular, Haris and Hasan bowled well and made a good impact.” Babar also thanked the Hyderabad (India) crowd for supporting the Pakistan team. “The crowd gave us good support. I am thankful to them for such a nice gesture.”