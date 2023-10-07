Pakistan thump Malaysia for fifth position in Asiad

KARACHI: Pakistan secured the fifth position in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou by defeating Malaysia by 5-2 on Friday. Five top teams from Asian Games will be eligible to participate in the qualifying rounds for Paris Olympics 2024.

Pakistan thus confirmed their place in qualifying rounds. The Olympic qualifier event will be played in Oman in January next year.Malaysia took the lead first in the 5th minute of the game when Muhammad Aminuddin scored a goal from a penalty corner.

In the 8th minute of the game, Arbaaz Ahmed from Pakistan ended this lead by scoring a goal from a penalty corner. In the 37th minute, Pakistan’s Abdul Rahman scored a field goal.

In the 51st minute, Pakistan’s vice-captain Rana Abdul Waheed scored the third goal through a penalty corner. Pakistan striker Mohammad Imad scored the fourth goal in the 53rd minute.

Malaysia’s second goal was scored by Rahim Razi through a penalty corner. In the 58th minute. Afraz scored the fifth goal from Pakistan in the 58th minute.

It is pertinent to menion that India outclassed Japan by 5-1 courtsey of Harmpanpreet Singh’s in the one-sided final match of the event. And in that process, they also directly secured the spot in the next year’s Paris Olympics.