Gill may miss Australia clash

CHENNAI: India batsman Shubman Gill is suffering from dengue fever and could miss the team´s World Cup opener against Australia in Chennai on Sunday, according to coach Rahul Dravid. "He is certainly feeling better today than he was yesterday, so that´s a positive, but the medical team is monitoring him on a day-to-day basis, so we´ll see," Dravid told reporters.
"We´ve got 36 hours to go, so we´ll see how that goes. We´ll see whatever decision they take." Pressed further on the batsman´s availability for the big match, Dravid added: "The medical team hasn´t ruled him out as yet. We´ll see how he feels the day after tomorrow." Dengue fever is a viral infection which is transmitted to humans by mosquitoes.
