It’s 150 notout as India, Australia clash in World Cup

CHENNAI: India kick off their World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on Sunday in the 150th clash in One-day Internationals between two of cricket´s heavyweight superpowers.

Two-time champions India are hunting for a first major title on home turf since the 2011 World Cup win under M.S. Dhoni. But in a limited-overs rivalry stretching back to 1980, it is five-time World Cup winners Australia who have had the upper hand.

Australia have 83 wins to India´s 56 with 10 matches ending in a no-result. Asia Cup champions India travelled 3,400 kilometres between Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram for two World Cup practice matches that were abandoned without a ball being bowled.

But skipper Rohit Sharma preferred to look at the bright side of the rained-off matches. "I mean we were happy to get those days off. Looking at the heat and stuff like that, I´ve been talking about it," said Rohit.

"We´ve been playing a lot of cricket of late. We played Asia Cup; we played about four games there. Then we played three games against Australia. So that gives us an understanding of where everyone´s at and what we need to do as a team as well."

He added: "Apart from travelling from one part of India to another part there is nothing much we could have done but overall quite happy with how we´ve come into this tournament." India came into the World Cup as the number one ranked ODI team after a crushing win over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final and then beating Australia 2-1 in three ODIs at home.

"It´s important that we look at the first game in Chennai, understand what we need to do as a team," said Rohit. "Go and assess the conditions a little bit, and then try and get your best combination. And then it´s game time."

Five-time winners Australia remain one of the favourites and after losing the opening two matches in India last month bounced back with a big consolation win. David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne hit half-centuries in the win and returning Glenn Maxwell returned career-best figures of 4-40 with his off-spin.

Maxwell struck an impressive 77 in the team´s second warm-up against Pakistan and skipper Pat Cummins said they are raring to go. "The good thing is we´ve played plenty of games over in South Africa, against India and even these warm-up games," said Cummins. "So, it feels like it´s all come together in the last week or so. Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, a few others have just kind of come in and are now absolutely game ready."