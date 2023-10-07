Claudio Altieri hired as performance coach

LAHORE: Pakistan has hired the services of Venezuelan-Italian Claudio Altieri as the performance coach for the national men’s football team which is set to feature in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia in the coming few days.

In 2016, Claudio Altieri completed his Master's degree in Strength and Conditioning at Edith Cowan University in Australia. Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee on Friday said that he boasts a specialised skill set in athlete monitoring, utilising GPS and sports tech, along with proficiency in data visualisation techniques.

In 2017, he was affiliated with the AIFF as a rehabilitation coach. For four years, Claudio served as a sports scientist at Beijing Sport University FC. During this tenure he actively contributed to the sports science programme. His primary objective was to enhance the physical conditioning of senior and academy players.

“Claudio Altieri will collaborate with Stephen Constantine, who has recently taken on the role of head coach of the men's national team. Together they will impart their skills and expertise to the players in the current squad,” NC said.