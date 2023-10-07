Lens aim to build on memorable Champions League victory

PARIS: After their stunning Champions League win over Arsenal, Lens are looking to cap a memorable week with another victory when they return to domestic duty in France with a derby against bitter local rivals Lille.

Lens marked their first home game in Europe´s elite club competition in over two decades with a magnificent comeback to beat much-fancied Arsenal 2-1 on Tuesday before a raucous sell-out crowd of over 38,000.

Hardly any of the Lens players had appeared in the Champions League before this season and yet they recovered from falling behind early on against one of England´s heavyweights to win with goals from Adrien Thomasson and Elye Wahi. "It was one of the most memorable matches of my time at Lens," said manager Franck Haise, who had limited coaching experience when he took over the team in Ligue 2 just three years ago.

Last season he took them to second place in Ligue 1 behind champions Paris Saint-Germain, and their home form was central to their success -- they won 17 and drew one of 19 games at their imposing Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

The fervour that the team generates among the people of Lens and the surrounding region is almost unique in France and Haise credited the club´s supporters with playing a central role against Arsenal.

"The fans helped us go above and beyond and we did the same for them. When we have a symbiotic relationship like that it can make for a memorable night," he said. The atmosphere in Lens was not unlike that in Newcastle a day later, when the home team thrashed PSG 4-1 on a miserable night for France´s dominant club.