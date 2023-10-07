India crush Pakistan in kabaddi semifinal

LAHORE: Pakistan on Friday had to be content with a bronze medal when they were humiliated by India 61-14 in the 19th Asian Games men’s kabaddi event semi-finals at the Xiaoshan Guaili Sports Centre in Hangzhou.

It was another pathetic display from Pakistan team which had also been bulldozed by Iran in their opener. The Pakistani lot failed to impress both in attack and defence. Pakistan had also finished with a bronze in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

The bronze took Pakistan’s medals tally to three -- one silver and two bronze. Pakistan trail at the 30th spot in the Games which will be closed on Sunday (tomorrow). In the other semi-final, holders Iran downed Chinese Taipei 47-24 to set final date with India. The final will be held on Saturday (today).

Wrestling: Pakistan’s seasoned wrestler Mohammad Bilal failed to impress as he was whipped by Rakhat Kalzhan of Kazakhstan 10-0 in the 57 kilogramme pre-quarter-final at the Linan Sports Culture and Exhibition Centre.

In the 74kg pre-quarter-finals, Youth Olympics bronze medallist Inayatullah will face China’s Feng Lu on Saturday (today). Also on Saturday, Zaman Anwar will meet Amir Hossein Zare of Iran in the 125kg pre-quarter-finals, while Haider Ali will face Uzbekistan’s Javrail Shapiev in the 86kg pre-quarter-finals.

Karate: Pakistan’s karatekas also failed to earn a medal for the country. Hamayun and Mohammad Awais did not click at a stage when it mattered the most at the Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium. Mohammad Awais lost his +84kg quarter-finals against Iran’s Sajad Ganjzadeh 9-1.