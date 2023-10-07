Palestinian killed in clashes with Israelis in West Bank

HUWARA, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was killed on Friday during clashes with Israelis in the occupied West Bank town of Huwara, where renewed violence during his funeral left nine others hospitalised.
The northern West Bank town has this year witnessed several fatal shootings by Palestinians against Israelis and reprisal attacks by hundreds of Jewish settlers against locals and their property.
In the latest fatal incident, the Palestinian health ministry said 19-year-old Labib Dmidi “was shot in the heart by settlers”. Mayor Moin Dmidi told AFP that the Palestinian teenager had sought refuge on the roof of his house, which was being attacked by settlers, when one of them shot him dead. Another resident of the town, Abderrahman Dmidi, said the attack took place as settlers descended on Huwara overnight.
