Sunak, Meloni vow to break people-smuggling gangs

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on Friday vowed to do “whatever it takes” to break people smuggling gangs and cut irregular immigration across Europe.

In a joint op-ed in The Times and the Corrierre della Sera newspapers, the pair urged other European leaders to “act with the same sense of urgency”.

Britain -- which left the European Union in full in 2021 -- signed a raft of deals with several European countries at a summit in Spain on Thursday to work more closely to halt irregular immigration by sea. Both Sunak and Meloni are determined to push migrant boat arrivals via the Channel and the Mediterranean up the agenda -- and were reportedly unhappy that Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez refused to put the issue on the official agenda at the summit.

“This is a moral crisis, with criminal gangs exploiting and profiting from the misery of the vulnerable,” the pair wrote. “It is a humanitarian crisis, with shipwrecks of unsafe craft claiming over 2,000 lives already this year.