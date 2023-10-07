150 cats found left for dead in UAE desert

DUBAI: Some 150 cats have been found left for dead in the desert in the United Arab Emirates, the animal rights group PETA said on Friday.

Activists in the oil-rich Gulf state said dozens of the cats had died, while some were rescued alive. PETA called on the UAE to act in the face of this “act of cruelty”.

“PETA Asia is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever dumped these cats in the desert to die horribly of thirst, starvation, and from the unrelenting heat,” Jason Baker, the group´s senior vice president, told AFP.

Emirati authorities announced on Thursday that they had opened an “investigation into the incident of abandoned cats” in the Abu Dhabi desert. However, they did not specify when these cats were left or how many of them were involved.