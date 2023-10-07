Russia mulling revoking nuclear test ban treaty ratification

MOSCOW: Russia will soon discuss revoking the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, the speaker of the lower house of parliament said on Friday.

Vyacheslav Volodin made the announcement a day after President Vladimir Putin evoked the possibility of such a move, which could further escalate tensions between Russia and the West amid Moscow´s military offensive in Ukraine.

“At the next meeting of the State Duma Council we will definitely discuss the issue of revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty,” Volodin said in a statement. “This is in line with the national interests of our state. And it will be a mirror response to the United States which has not yet ratified the treaty.” Russia ratified the treaty in 2000.

Washington announced a moratorium on tests in 1992 and in 1996 signed the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty but has yet to formally ratify it. “Theoretically, it is possible to revoke ratification, and if we do this, this will be enough,” Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday.

Russia's top lawmaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, then said the State Duma lower house of parliament would swiftly consider if there was a need to take such action.

Soon afterwards, however, Russia's ambassador to the CTBTO, Mikhail Ulyanov, said Moscow was going ahead with the move.

Soon afterwards, however, Russia’s ambassador to the CTBTO, Mikhail Ulyanov, said Moscow was going ahead with the move. The CTBT has been signed by 187 countries and ratified by 178 but cannot go into force until eight specific holdouts have signed and ratified it. China, Egypt, Iran, Israel and the United States have signed but not ratified it. North Korea, India and Pakistan have not signed.

“It would be concerning and deeply unfortunate if any State Signatory were to reconsider its ratification of the CTBT,” CTBTO Executive Secretary Robert Floyd said in a statement. “The Russian Federation has consistently reaffirmed its strong support of the CTBT since its very inception, helping to negotiate the Treaty in the Conference on Disarmament, signing the day it opened for signature on 24 September 1996, and ratifying it in June 2000,” he added.