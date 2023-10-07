Fourth try

The PML-N members have not held anything back when promoting the return of Nawaz Sharif. According to them, Nawaz will bring down inflation and is the saviour we need.

Such statements seem meaningless. Actions speak louder than words. If elected, Nawaz will become PM for the fourth time. Let us wait and see if this time will be any different than his three previous stints.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad