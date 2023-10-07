Our rulers at times talk a great deal about breaking the proverbial begging bowl but always end up going back to the same lenders with an even bigger bowl. This chronic dependency on others is not confined to the elite. Many of our people are dependent on cash and other forms of handouts in order to survive. This is to be expected given our poverty levels, but unconditional handouts might be perpetuating dependency and the weak verification and identification process makes these programmes prone to be abused by those who do not qualify for them. Then there is the bureaucratic class. Reports of drawing salaries without performing competent work or just work in general are hardly uncommon when it comes to this segment.

To avoid further embarrassment, the ruling elite must change their habits and focus on self-sufficiency. We also need to reform our welfare system and bureaucracy. The former should help people become able to support themselves while there is a need for greater accountability when it comes to the latter.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi