Demonetize

The government should seriously consider demonetizing the Rs5000 note. This measure will immensely reduce corruption without adversely affecting the vast majority of people.
Those indulging in bribery, smuggling, and other similar evils will no longer be able to continue their illegal activities so easily.
Shakir Lakhani
Karachi
The PML-N members have not held anything back when promoting the return of Nawaz Sharif. According to them, Nawaz will...
Our rulers at times talk a great deal about breaking the proverbial begging bowl but always end up going back to the...
There is a crucial need for a behavioural change towards conserving energy and sustaining lower energy bills. One...
If you search for ‘Parsi Colony, Karachi’ on YouTube, you will find several videos of it. They all show the...
There is a need to give more support to government college students. Many of these students are often left with a...
In a country where around 95 million people live in poverty and are facing sky-high food inflation, it is very...