 
close
Saturday October 07, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Demonetize

October 07, 2023

The government should seriously consider demonetizing the Rs5000 note. This measure will immensely reduce corruption without adversely affecting the vast majority of people.

Those indulging in bribery, smuggling, and other similar evils will no longer be able to continue their illegal activities so easily.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi