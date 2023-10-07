Chipping down the bill

There is a crucial need for a behavioural change towards conserving energy and sustaining lower energy bills. One example of an effective way to monitor and control our energy usage is by investing in a basic energy meter. These are easily available on ecommerce platforms for use as consumer electronics and monitoring instruments. By using this device, we can easily identify high-energy appliances and make informed decisions about their usage.
Monitoring individual energy consumption allows us to limit our units to a certain bracket. For instance, if we can maintain our consumption to 200 units or less consistently for six months, we will qualify to be shifted into the ‘protected category’, where the consumer will be charged a subsidized rate. Additionally, small investments such as switching to LED lights, inverter fans and inverter fridges can also reduce consumption. By adopting these small changes, electricity users can enjoy the benefits of lower energy bills.
Tanzeel Khanzada
Karachi
