Crumbling colony

If you search for ‘Parsi Colony, Karachi’ on YouTube, you will find several videos of it. They all show the forlorn state of this architecturally significant and aesthetically pleasing residential complex, with each house built within a large compound. I have pleasant memories of bicycling through this peaceful colony in the 1960s, when all the houses were occupied by their Parsi owners. Today, most of them have fled as the country has grown increasingly intolerant towards its minority communities. If nothing is done to restore these buildings, they will turn into rubble over the coming years. Or they would have their large precious stones removed by greedy property developers.

The Sindh government ought to pay the owners of these houses, restore them, and set up some institutes in them. Some may be used as residences for artistes and researchers who could work there. One of these institutes ought to be a research centre for Parsi culture.

Q Isa Daudpota

Islamabad