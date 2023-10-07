Education equality

There is a need to give more support to government college students. Many of these students are often left with a sense of inferiority when they compare themselves to those studying at private institutes.
In order to change this, the government should expand schemes like the Ehsaas Scholarship Programme and the PM laptop scheme and come up with more such schemes that facilitate students who are not from a privileged background.
Awais Ahmed
Mardan
