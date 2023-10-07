Out-of-touch

In a country where around 95 million people live in poverty and are facing sky-high food inflation, it is very important for politicians to connect with the majority. We live in times where even the middle classes are barely surviving and are often unable to pay their bills.
Hence, politicians send the wrong kind of message to the people when they step out of expensive SUVs, dressed in branded clothes, and adorned with expensive bracelets and watches that cost more than the lifelong savings of those whose votes they seek. What most Pakistanis see is an elite totally disconnected from the ground realities of their country.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore
