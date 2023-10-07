PIA’s excuses

This letter refers to the news story ‘PIA flight operations to Canada normal: spokesperson’ (October 4, 2023). Embarrassment after embarrassment does not appear to deter the ‘resolve’ of PIA’s senior management to keep adding fuel to the fire. According to the report, the PIA spokesman explained that the dues were cleared as soon as possible and the ‘time difference’ between Pakistan and Canada was the reason for the delay in payment.
This is one of the most ridiculous excuses one can give in today’s modern world. The ground handling company warned that PIA will be put on “pre-payment” if these delays continue. It is a matter of utter shame that the PIA management, rather than accepting that they were at fault, tried to come up with lame excuses to try to hide their incompetence.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton
Canada
