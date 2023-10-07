Pollution threat

Pollution is not just an environmental issue; it is a threat to our health, well-being, and the future of our planet. In recent years, we have witnessed a dramatic increase in air pollution, which has resulted in a rise in respiratory problems among our citizens, particularly our children and the elderly. Our water bodies are also often contaminated with various pollutants, endangering aquatic life and posing a risk to those who rely on these water sources for their livelihoods. We must prioritize the reduction of emissions and other pollutants, support clean-energy initiatives, and hold industries accountable for their environmental impact.
Qasim Phullan
Karachi
