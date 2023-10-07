Clutching at straws

It is not entirely clear why, but the government’s need for feel-good stories is palpable. Perhaps it is because of how bleak the nation’s economic horizons are, but the government is acting as if the caretaker prime minister and his cabinet are seeking reelection – something they are barred from doing by definition. Take for instance, Commerce Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz’s jubilant noise about GSP+ rules being rolled over until 2027 – a decision made by the European Union bureaucracy without regard to the performance of Pakistan or any other beneficiary country, only to remove an end-2023 cliff-edge from planning horizons of companies and governments. This celebration is not only premature because the actual decision by member-states is still pending, it also betrays desperation on the part of the government because the rollover has not materially improved Pakistan’s economic prospects in any imaginable way. The EU mission in Pakistan continues to monitor the country’s performance as before, and Pakistani exports to European (and other) markets continue to be uncompetitive as always.

This is not to say there is nothing constructive the government can do about the country’s economy or its GSP status. It would be good, for instance, if it could worry about the prohibitively high overall cost of doing business in the country as a result of high cost of borrowing, high energy tariffs, runaway inflation, and the proliferation of the red tape. Cutting the cost of doing business is the only sure-shot way of honing the competitive edge of Pakistani exports. The minister for commerce may want to look into why textile exports have seen a steady decline for every one of the last 12 months. Dr Gohar Ejaz can hardly disagree that Pakistan is far from realizing its full potential to export goods to the EU even with all the preferential access it has enjoyed under GSP+. He may even want to deliberate ways and means to change this.

Then, too, the caretaker cabinet under PM Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar as a whole may want to worry about the country’s performance on human rights and protection of religious minorities, especially in the wake of the recent outbreak of religiously motivated violence against Pakistani Christians in Jaranwala and elsewhere. What can Pakistan do to reassure its citizens that there will be no repeat of this outrage? How can Islamabad assuage foreign partners’ worries about the country’s commitment to the 27 international conventions on human rights, labour rights, environmental protection and climate change, and good governance? Is the caretaker government doing enough to keep Pakistan compliant with the implementation criteria of the relevant conventions and covenants? Are the authorities meeting the relevant reporting obligations? What is the government doing to maintain good governance in line with the requirements of GSP+? These and such other questions should provide a framework for constructive government action that may indeed help brighten the country’s prospects, economic and other, and obviate the need for cabinet ministers clutching at straws like the GSP+ rollover, reminiscent of an episode not long ago when a cabinet minister chalked up a spell of timely rains to the piety of her handsome leader.