Nothing to celebrate

If there's one thing that has managed to shine through the past weeks of chaos it is that there really can be no real justification for how poorly the PDM government performed for the 16 months that it was in power, especially on the economic front. Not that the previous coalition government's lawmaking was any better by the end of its tenure, given some of the undemocratic legislation it passed in its last few weeks. Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has tried to justify the disaster that was the PDM government by saying that his government was interested in saving the country regardless of the political cost it had to pay because of it. In the runup to Nawaz Sharif's return home, the PML-N is busy painting their leader as a man of the people, a politician who doesn't care for politics, a persecuted man who had rather leave accountability to Divine justice -- in short, the messiah we need. Except we got this messiah three times before too.

Shehbaz Sharif's defence of his government may have been believable had the PDM government not dilly-dallied over the IMF programme and on the decision to stay in power. After the successful vote of no-confidence in April 2022, there were speculations that the government would not continue for long and would most likely resign after electoral reforms and NAB reforms. That would in retrospect have been a far better option. And then, due to Imran Khan government’s mis-commitments to the IMF, the PDM government had to renegotiate the bailout programme but even then we saw indecision.

The PML-N being the face of the government – with both the prime minister and finance minister from the party – had to deliver on the economy but all of its promises stayed just promises. Inflation remained at above 25 per cent in the last fiscal year. The PDM government’s target of bringing inflation to 21 per cent in the new fiscal year also turned out to be false as inflation was at 31.4 per cent, which was a four-month high, in September. The decision, attributed to Nawaz Sharif, to bring Ishaq Dar as the finance minister has been seen as a colossal mistake by the whole spectrum of economy and finance experts. At the end, Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts to woo back the IMF led to a standby agreement but the PDM government left the country with increased unemployment and high inflation plaguing the country. The backbreaking inflation has made it difficult for people to survive, with rising electricity prices, petroleum prices and high food inflation. The PML-N should be in no doubt that the people who will come to vote in the upcoming elections will have inflation on their minds when they choose the next government. Nawaz Sharif’s return would have led to some relief for the PML-N had his original narrative been sustained, but the iteration of Nawaz as the 'persecuted but patient' leader smacks more of backtracking and appeasement than defiance and ideology. If the people see through this, and it seems quite improbable that they won't, then the PML-N could be in for much trouble as far as their electoral value goes. What use would Nawaz's homecoming be for the people if all it leads to is a fresh round of vying to be the most favoured politician of the powerful?