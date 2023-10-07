Rule of the law

LAHORE: Our laws perhaps are more open and vibrant when compared to other countries in the region. But the ‘rule of law’ is based on the actual enforcement of law. Our economy is stagnant because of our failure to establish the rule of law.

We see rules being over ruled by those who are required to impose them. The disarray in the economy is because there is rule of the jungle in Pakistan, instead of the rule of law. Absence of responsible leadership is one cause of this disarray. Good leadership involves responsibility to work for the welfare of the nation. This means the people who would lose what they grabbed illegally or unethically, will get angry at all fair actions and decisions. To stubbornly defend the rule of law is the real test of leadership in Pakistan.

For instance no smuggler would be happy if their operations are banned. In the same way, those who save billions of rupees in duties and taxes through under-invoicing would be unhappy if under-invoicing is stopped and they are made to pay actual duty.

However, these measures would bring smiles on the faces of workers who would get employment opportunities when local industries of the same items start operating at full capacity. Just take the case of the tyre sector in Pakistan, which operates at truncated capacity because the smuggled tyres or products imported through massive under-invoicing are flooded in the market.

Some Pakistani tyres are exported to European countries, which proves their quality as well as competitiveness. But the sales are lower than the smuggled or imported tyres because of the duties and taxes avoided by importers and smugglers.

It is an irony that there are barriers to entry in our tariff structure, where we find instances of higher duties on imports of raw materials that are used to produce products by local industries. This amounts to quadruple taxation on local manufacturers, where finished items are either imported through heavy under-invoicing or are smuggled.

We ought to implement laws and violators must be accountable. Consistent policies coupled with economic jurisprudence that evolve over a period of time create the right environment for markets to work through trade and commerce.

Markets do not foster growth on their own. Market is only an instrument for better and sustainable growth. Enforcement of law, fairly for all would enhance economic efficiency and consumer welfare.

Enhancing economic efficiency means ‘larger welfare and output with lowest cost’ - bringing out higher value. Last but not the least, the four fundamental pillars in this regard are institutions, infrastructure, macroeconomic environment, health and education. In the current scenario, we cannot be proud about the strength and credibility of these pillars.

If we concentrate on the rule of law, on the elimination of corruption, on human rights, on democratic systems and processes, it will bring a sea of change in the lives of the people. In fact, every evil in our society would be eliminated if the current laws are implemented in letter and spirit.

We all know that capital is a coward or may be prudent. It is only drawn to places where there is clarity of law, where the society and the government rest on a body of law, and where there is accountability on behalf of the government.