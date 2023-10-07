Customs urged to scrap upfront payment for imports

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has called on the Customs authorities to stop the practice of requiring upfront payment of duties and taxes for import shipments, saying it violates the Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) and hurts the competitiveness of Pakistani businesses.

FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the upfront payment system runs counter to the principles of transparency, fairness, efficiency and international-competitiveness as upheld in the TFA, a global pact that aims to streamline customs procedures and reduce trade-related costs.

“We believe that this practice poses several other challenges for importers in Pakistan. Firstly, it imposes a substantial financial burden – particularly on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) – as they run-out of liquidity after filing goods declarations (GDs). Secondly, it causes delays in the clearance of goods – resulting in increased dwell times and unfair demurrages. Lastly, it undermines the global competitiveness of Pakistani businesses,” Sheikh said in a statement on Friday.

He proposed that the Customs should form a liaison committee with FPCCI and appoint focal persons to resolve the issues promptly, adding that the presence of a large number of senior leaders from various trade bodies at a meeting with Member Customs Operations Zeba Hai Azher was a testimony to the fact that traders were looking for solutions through an inclusive, convergent consultative process.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Suleman Chawla said that Article 7.1 of TFA explicitly stipulates that “Members shall not require the payment of duties and taxes prior to the release of goods.” He said Pakistan, as a signatory to the agreement, should comply with this provision and facilitate trade.

FPCCI Vice President Nadeem Qureshi said that Pakistan’s dwell time for imports stands at five days – significantly surpassing the global average of 2.6 days – according to the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index. He said this extended dwell time presents a substantial impediment to trade and economic development of Pakistan.

FPCCI Vice President Shabbir Mansha demanded that all containers still stuck in customs clearance, due to the huge and unprecedented backlog of last year, should be cleared immediately after receipt of taxes through financial instruments.

FPCCI Vice President M. A. Jabbar stressed that the traders were deeply concerned about the requirement for invoices inside the shipping containers, which he said had failed to achieve any good and had resulted in grievances from the business community.

Zeba Hai Azher, Member Customs Operations at FBR, agreed in principle that Pakistan needs to do away with upfront payments as per TFA and said the customs would look into the matter in detail to alleviate complaints and grievances.