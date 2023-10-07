Stocks end flat, auto sector gains on rupee strength

Stocks ended little changed on Friday, as gains in the auto sector on the back of rupee appreciation were offset by losses in the energy and banking sectors, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index inched up by 41.19 points or 0.09 percent to close at 47,493.57 points. The highest index of the day remained at 47,619.26 points while the lowest level was recorded at 47,402.58 points.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said stock closed higher as investors weigh gains in rupee to ease inflation, SBP policy and teh government deliberations on privatisation of ailing SOEs.

"The GSP plus status extension for four years by the European Parliament and falling government bond yields played a catalytic role in bullish activity."

The KSE-30 index, however, fell by 73.71 points or 0.45 percent to close at 16,373.88 points. Traded shares dropped by 216 million shares to 246.382 million shares from 462.865 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs7.184 billion from Rs8.998 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs7.023 trillion against Rs7.028 trillion. Out of 351 companies active in the session, 190 closed in green, 139 in red and 22 remained unchanged.

Analyst Nabeel Haroon at Topline Securities said the market largely traded in a positive zone during the trading session to close up by 0.09 percent. “Investor interest was observed in the automobile sector, which can be attributed to the recent appreciation of rupee against dollar,” he said.

Major positive contribution to the index came from HUBC, MTL, DAWH, SYS and MEBL, as they cumulatively contributed 102 points to the index. On the flip side, OGDC, HBL, PSEL, PPL and POL lost value to weigh down on the index by -77 points.

The highest increase was recorded in Unilever Foods, which rose by Rs100 to Rs20,700 per share, followed by Bhanero Tex., which increased by Rs44.50 to Rs974.50 per share. A significant decline was noted in Sapphire Fiber, which fell by Rs83.95 to Rs1,036.05 per share, followed by Khyber Textile, which decreased by Rs60.89 to Rs751.02 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the the market experienced significant gains this week. "The market's impressive performance has now set it on a course to challenge and potentially surpass the highs recorded in August," it added.

"Throughout the week, the benchmark indext remained consistently above the 46,000-point mark, establishing this level as a strong support for the market. This stability and upward trajectory are contributing to the bullish sentiment among investors."

Looking ahead to the coming week, analysts are eyeing the 48,000-point level as the next significant milestone. While this level may introduce a brief pause in the market's rally, it represents a notable target for further gains.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 41.323 million shares which closed lower by 5 paisas to Rs1.34 per share. It was followed by K-Electric Ltd. with 28.155 million shares, which closed higher by 8 paisas to Rs2.29 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Telecard Limited, Maple Leaf, Cnergyico PK, P.I.A.C. (A), Pak Petroleum, Oil & Gas Dev., D.G.K. Cement and Sui North Gas. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 55.728 million shares from 116.329 million shares.