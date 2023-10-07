Rupee marks 22-session gains against dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee rose to its 22nd straight high on Friday amidst hopes of a fall in global oil prices and government measures against smugglers of dollars to shield the currency and the country’s economy.

In the interbank market, the rupee went up 0.33 percent to 282.69 against the dollar, compared to its previous close of 283.62 on Thursday. In the open market, the currency gained 2.50 rupees versus the dollar. According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), the selling rate for the rupee was 281.50 against the previous session’s 284 per dollar.

Oil prices experienced a downturn, with Brent plummeting to $84 per barrel, said Chase Securities in a note. “This development is a breath of fresh air for the Pakistani economy, alleviating pressure on the external account and currency. Additionally, it is anticipated to have a cascading effect on inflation and interest rates,” it added.

According to Zafar Paracha, general secretary of the ECAP, better supplies and less demand for US dollars helped the rupee maintain advances. “There is still little demand for the dollar and people often sell dollars in the open market. The exchange companies are providing the banks $30–40 million per day thanks to a healthy supply,” Paracha said.

“The latest actions taken by the interim administration to stop the abuse of the Afghan Transit Trade (ATT) are likely to benefit our economy, particularly the Pakistani rupee,” he said, and added because Afghanistan lacks sufficient foreign exchange reserves, all of its imports are paid for with dollars obtained through Pakistan's “hawala” system. This causes a dollar scarcity in the Pakistani currency market.

He added that there is a connection between the recent crackdown on currency smuggling and the transit trade through Afghanistan. The export of 212 products to Afghanistan under the transit trade agreement has been banned by the Ministry of Commerce.

“We expect that the rupee will strengthen to 250-260 against the dollar if global oil prices continue to fall, the country’s current account deficit is kept under control, inflationary pressures subside, remittances improve, and the crackdown on the smuggling of dollars and other commodities continues,” Paracha said.