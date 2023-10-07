Dozens more illegal Afghans leave for homeland

JAMRUD: The repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan has accelerated and dozens of Afghan refugees returned to their country on Friday.
It may be recalled that the government set a deadline the illegal Afghan refugees living in Pakistan to leave the country by 31 October.
The illegal Afghan immigrants have started leaving Pakistan and are returning to Afghanistan along with their families.
The Customs officials at Torkham said that on Friday Afghan refugees returned to their homeland in 21 vehicles from different areas of Pakistan accompanied by their children and women.
The officials said the repatriation of Afghan refugees would increase as the deadline drew nearer.
