State authority, legal measures to prevent illegal mining in KP: CM aide

PESHAWAR: Advisor to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Mines and Mineral Development Dr Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah on Friday highlighted the abundance of minerals in the province and the need for their efficient utilisation.

He said that the state must establish a firm presence in this domain, and, “It’s either the writ of the state or nothing; there is no middle ground.”

Dr Ali, who also oversees the Planning and Development, and Energy and Power Departments, said these remarks while chairing a meeting that discussed ways to address the issue of illegal mining and its prevention.

He directed authorities to take action against illegal activities in accordance with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Minerals Act. He has also encouraged an increase in legal leaseholders. He also stressed the importance of raising public awareness about illegal mining and enhancing the constitutional aspects related to mining in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting at the Civil Secretariat was also attended by senior officials, including the secretary of the Minerals Department, the DG of Mines and Minerals, the deputy commissioner, the SP of Nowshera, assistant commissioner of Kohat, and assistant directors from the Mine and Mineral Development Department for Nowshera and Kohat.

During the meeting, Dr Ali was apprised of the filing of 334 FIRs in Nizampur, Nowshera district, and 95 FIRs in Kohat district in connection with illegal gold mining.

The caretaker advisor issued instructions for action against those involved in illegal placer gold mining in Nowshera and Kohat districts, including the seizure of mining equipment and machinery.

He made it clear that negligence and mismanagement in handling illegal mining would not be tolerated and urged ongoing inspections with the support of the district administration. The caretaker advisor also requested a progress report on the issue to be submitted next week.