Minister wants plot allotment policy for govt servants

PESHAWAR: A preliminary meeting of a committee on Friday asked the relevant officials to put together a uniform housing allotment policy for government servants.

A handout said that caretaker Minister for Law and Human Rights Justice (Retired) Syed Arshad Hussain chaired the meeting.

The members of the committee included Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Housing and Transport, Zafarullah Khan Umarzai, secretary Housing, secretary Law, and director general of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Authority.

The meeting reviewed the policies of the existing housing societies across various government departments, organizations, and autonomous bodies both at the federal and provincial level.

The handout said that the comprehensive examination would pave the way for a proposal keeping in view principles of fairness in a bid to ensure equal opportunities for government servants from all departments and ranks.

The proposed policy will undergo scrutiny by the committee and subsequently be submitted to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Authority for approval and implementation.

The minister asked the secretary Housing to draft a proposal to develop a plot allotment policy for government servants.

The proposal will be presented to the KP Housing Authority for approval, following the recommendations of the committee.