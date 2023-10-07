GB plans investment road show in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Gilgit-Baltistan government plans to hold an investment road show here on Oct 12 to highlight investment potential of the country’s northern region, GB Chief Secretary Mohiuddin Wani said on Friday.

“Our upcoming investment event will focus on the priority areas of hospitality, tourism, agriculture, information technology, hydropower generation and minerals,” he told The News.

The GB chief secretary said the show meant to highlight investment opportunities in GB would take place at the Serena Hotel in Islamabad from 10am to 2pm.

He said the region’s government would bring concrete investment proposal to the event, where those who had already invested in the region and were reaping its benefits, would share their experiences to boost the confidence of new investors.

“Our [GB] government is on a mission to become the most investor-friendly government in the country, and this will be a major step towards achieving the goal of sustainable prosperity in the region,” he said.

Wani said Gilgit-Baltistan, which was nestled in the majestic Himalayas and Karakoram ranges, boasted immense investment potential across various sectors.

He said the GB government, after getting inspiration from the work of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, was striving to showcase the region’s investment potential and promote both local and foreign investment.