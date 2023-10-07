Safranga cold desert rally kicks off in Skardu

SKARDU: More than 100 drivers are participating in a three-day Safranga Cold Desert Rally at the Shigar District, Skardu.

The rally stretching across an 80-kilometer long track promises heart-pounding action as male and female drivers from across the country gear up to race their jeeps against the backdrop of the high-altitude desert.

In addition to the main race, the opening ceremony offered a taste of the vibrant local culture with tug-of-war and javelin competitions. Local musical bands added to the festive atmosphere as they marched to the beat of soul-stirring national songs, setting the stage for an unforgettable spectacle.