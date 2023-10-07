Joint panel starts working on Afghan deportation plan

ISLAMABAD: A joint committee has started working on the deportation implementation plan (DIP) and is compiling data on the legal and illegal immigrants living in Pakistan, sources in the interior ministry confided to this correspondent.

The committee comprises representatives from the Afghan Commissionerate, interior ministry of Pakistan, provinces, FIA, IB, police and Pakistan Administrative Service and other relevant institutions.

The committee would deal with the deportation of illegal immigrants, the sources said, adding that the provincial governments would separately collect data on the illegal Afghans living in Pakistan for a long time.

The law enforcement agencies have compiled a list of 22,500 Afghan nationals living illegally in different vicinities of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the sources said.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir disclosed that 4,500 Afghan families had been detected and marked through geofencing.

“A heavy number of Afghan nationals are trying to register with the National Aliens Registration Authority to get their legal status,” the IGP said.

The government is facing pressure on taking steps to expel the illegal Afghan refugees, the sources averred, adding that the government had launched a nationwide crackdown on illegal immigrants, which would result in the deportation of illegal Afghans.