Sahiwal leads with 99pc utility charges recovery in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Among the four adjacent districts in Punjab, each with nearly identical socioeconomic indicators, Sahiwal distinguishes itself with an impressive 99 percent utility charges recovery, while Khanewal trails with 94 percent.

Conversely, Kasur lags as the poorest performer in this regard, achieving only an 84 percent recovery rate and Okara 87 percent, the Power Division data shows.

Intriguingly, a brief analysis of these districts’ data unveils a clear pattern: a higher urban population share corresponds to a lower utility charge recovery rate. Kasur and Okara, with urban shares of 26 percent and 28 percent, respectively, demonstrate lower recovery rates, in contrast to Sahiwal, with a 21 percent urbanisation ratio, and Khanewal, boasting a 20 percent urban population share, which both exhibit high recovery rates.

Other demographic features such as literacy rates, high poverty levels, and limited access to information technology are almost the same.

What explains the significant variation in power theft rates in four otherwise comparable districts on the left bank of River Ravi: Kasur 16 percent; Okara 13 percent; Khanewal six percent; Sahiwal one percent [loss of recoveries],” Secretary of the Power Division, Rashid Mahmood Langrial, said.

He added that three key factors should be considered as to why there were variations, including the land-holding structure, the ratio of canal colonists in the population and the type of power elite.

As per the data he shared, in Sahiwal district, with 0.47 million electricity connections and a supply worth Rs36.6 billion, the volume of recovery was Rs36.2 billion, translating to a 99 percent recovery rate. The remaining Rs0.4 billion was lost due to power theft.

Similarly, in Khanewal district, with 0.54 million connections and a supply of Rs35 billion, the volume of recovery reached Rs33 billion, resulting in a 94 percent recovery rate.

Whereas, Okara with 0.759 million consumers and an electricity supply worth Rs54 billion, achieved a cost recovery of Rs47 billion, equivalent to an 87 percent recovery rate.

Likewise, Kasur was the worst with the least recovery among all these districts as total connections in Kasur were 0.8 million with a total power supplied of Rs122 billion, but only 103 billion were recovered depicting a recovery ratio of 84 percent.

Examining the socioeconomic indicators of these districts, it is apparent that Kasur had a literacy rate of 55 percent, Okara 57 percent, Khanewal 57 percent, and Sahiwal 56 percent. In terms of the poverty index, Kasur, Okara, and Khanewal shared the same level of 0.7 percent, while in Sahiwal the index was 0.69 percent. The use of laptops in Kasur, Sahiwal, and Khanewal was eight percent each, whereas, in Okara, it was six percent.