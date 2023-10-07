 
close
Saturday October 07, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Form 45 to have date, time: ECP

By News Desk
October 07, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has modified Form 45. The Form 45 is used for counting the election results and has now been modified. According to the Election Commission, the date and time will also be entered in the Form 45. The Election Commission said that objections to the amendment can be submitted till October 20.