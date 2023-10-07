Action against ‘spectrum of illegal activities’ to continue, says COAS

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir on Friday said the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and other government departments will continue the actions against a spectrum of illegal activities with full force to deny pilferage of resources and prevent economic losses the country suffers due to these activities.

He made these remarks during his visit to Karachi where he attended a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Sindh caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar, the ISPR reported.

The Apex Committee meeting was briefed on Revised National Action Plan, operation in Katcha area of Sindh, security of foreign nationals employed on CPEC/non-CPEC/ private projects, repatriation of illegal foreigners, foreign currency regularisation measures, Karachi Transformation Plan, progress on SIFC initiatives in Sindh and Green Sindh initiatives.

The army chief underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for gainful effects of the landmark initiatives.

The participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people are united for the progress and prosperity of the province.

Upon arrival, the COAS was received by the Karachi corps commander.

Earlier, as per the Apex Committee meeting held by the Sindh government, teams have been formed, including a joint action force consisting of Sindh Police, Rangers, Customs, Federal Investigation Agency, Anti-Narcotics Force and other law enforcement agencies, to lead a crackdown against illegal immigrants and smugglers in the province.

The development comes after Pakistan’s decision to deport all foreigners living illegally in the country. The important decision was taken in a recent meeting of the apex committee under the National Action Plan.

Officials said Afghan refugees with “Proof of Registration” will be eligible to live in Pakistan, and Afghan citizens with regular legal visas will also be eligible to travel to Pakistan.

According to sources, all illegal foreigners will have to return to their countries by selling all assets by the October 31 deadline and the Afghan nationals will be able to travel to Pakistan only on the digitised “e-Tazkira” issued.

Moreover, the Sindh government has set up implementation committees at the provincial, division and district levels to ensure the return of illegal immigrants. The home department has issued notifications of three committees for the eviction of illegal immigrants, according to which the convener of the provincial migrant return committee will be additional chief secretary (Home).

According to the notification, the convener of the divisional committee will be commissioners and the convener of the district committee will be deputy commissioners, while the implementation committee for the return of illegal foreign migrants includes representatives of police, Corps Headquarters, IB, Nadra, FIA, federal-based intelligence agencies and the commissioner for Afghan refugees.

According to the notification, the committees will collect data of unregistered migrants and will be responsible for taking measures for their deportation. All foreign nationals living illegally in Pakistan have been warned to leave Pakistan by October 31, 2023.

Officials said that from November 1, the federal and provincial law enforcement agencies will take all possible steps to ensure the arrest and deportation of all illegal foreigners, and from October 10, movement through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border will be based on the Computerised Identity Card (e-Tazkira), while from November 1, movement will be allowed only on passports and visas. All other documents will be ineffective and illegal for cross-border travel.

The officials added that from November 1, businesses and properties of foreigners living illegally will be confiscated and strict action will be taken against the illegal business owners and their facilitators.

The purpose of this task force will be to seize people with fake identity cards and illegal properties made on fake papers. Nadra has been directed to ensure immediate cancellation of all fake identity cards and if there is any doubt in the identity of anyone, DNA test should be done to verify it.

Officials said the Apex Committee of the National Action Plan has vowed to deal possible challenges regarding security situation and ensure implementation of Constitution and law as per expectations of the people. The Apex Committee reiterated its determination that the principles of faith, unity and discipline will be followed in true sense and tireless efforts will be continued for development of the country.