An allegory of gang-infested Karachi

A thriller was staged on Friday at the Arts Council of Pakistan where the Pakistan Theatre Festival is under way till Sunday, October 8. Jang and Geo are media partners of the festival. Titled ‘The Finest Cutter’, the play was written and directed by the duo of Mazhar Suleman Noorani and Syed Muntazir. The setting of the play resembled Karachi before the 2013 operation as it showed armed mafias having a political cover fighting each other.

