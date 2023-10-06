KMU-QEC organises two-day workshop for affiliated institutes

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU)’s Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) organised a two-day workshop for affiliated institutions of the university, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission.
An expert team from the Higher Education Commission, consisting of Dr Bashir Khan, Wajid Khan, and Abdul Aziz, served as facilitators for the workshop.Director of QEC-KMU Dr Syeda Asia Bukhari delivered the opening remarks at the event. KMU’s Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Nazli, Registrar Inamullah Wazir, and Deputy Director of Affiliation, Inspection, and Monitoring Muhammad Tayyab also shared their views. Approximately, one hundred representatives from affiliated institutes participated in the workshop.Addressing the participants, Dr Syeda Asia Bukhari stated that the workshop would enhance the quality capacity of affiliated institutions of KMU.
