Baby boy abducted from Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A baby boy abducted from his home in Misri Banda in Nowshera district on Thursday.
Abdur Rashid, a resident of Hakimabad, who is presently living in Misri Banda, told the police that he was a peshimam or prayer leader at a mosque in Hakimabad.He said that he was informed by someone that his 16 days old son named Luqman had been abducted from home by unknown women.
He said his wife Hameeda Bibi told him that she was busy in her house chores when unknown women knocked at the door.He said that as his wife opened the door the two women forced their entry into his home and abducted the baby boy.
