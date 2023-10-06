Youth shot dead in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three armed robbers shot and injured a youth at the diesel agency and decamped with Rs0.4 million cash near Darazinda Morr here on Thursday.

Diljan Sherani told police that armed men forced their entry into his diesel agency located near Darazinda Morr and opened fire on his son Hafeezullah 16, when he resisted the robbery attempt.

He said his son sustained serious injuries while the robbers snatched Rs0.4 million cash from him.The complainant said that his son succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.The police have registered a case and started an investigation.Later, the relatives of slain youth blocked the road to protest the killing.