Another 11 officials reshuffled in KP

PESHAWAR: Several officials were transferred and posted as the caretaker KP government on Thursday carried another reshuffle.A communication said the positions of a total of 11 officials were changed.

Additional Chief Secretary of Planning and Development Department Muhammad Zubair was directed to report to the Establishment Department.Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah was named chief secretary of P and D Department.

Ameer Sultan was named finance secretary while Mahmood Aslam was posted as secretary for the Public Health Department.Muhammad Abid Khan was transferred and posted as commissioner of the Kohat Division.

Arshad Jamal was posted as Auqaf Department deputy secretary while Shakeel Ahmad was named additional deputy commissioner of Mohmand district.A grade 19 official, Irfanullah Khan Wazir, who had been awaiting posting, was asked to report to the Establishment Department.Waziristan Deputy Commissioner Rehand Gul Khattak was directed to report to the Establishment Department.