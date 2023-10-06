Another 11 officials reshuffled in KP

PESHAWAR: Several officials were transferred and posted as the caretaker KP government on Thursday carried another reshuffle.A communication said the positions of a total of 11 officials were changed.
Additional Chief Secretary of Planning and Development Department Muhammad Zubair was directed to report to the Establishment Department.Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah was named chief secretary of P and D Department.
Ameer Sultan was named finance secretary while Mahmood Aslam was posted as secretary for the Public Health Department.Muhammad Abid Khan was transferred and posted as commissioner of the Kohat Division.
Arshad Jamal was posted as Auqaf Department deputy secretary while Shakeel Ahmad was named additional deputy commissioner of Mohmand district.A grade 19 official, Irfanullah Khan Wazir, who had been awaiting posting, was asked to report to the Establishment Department.Waziristan Deputy Commissioner Rehand Gul Khattak was directed to report to the Establishment Department.
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University ’s Quality Enhancement Cell organised a two-day workshop for affiliated...
BATKHELA: Additional Deputy Commissioner Zameen Khan on Thursday lauded the role of social workers in building a...
PESHAWAR: The rights of the minorities were underlined at a Seerat-ul-Nabi conference organized here on Thursday.The...
NOWSHERA: A baby boy abducted from his home in Misri Banda in Nowshera district on Thursday.Abdur Rashid, a resident...
MINGORA: The police and security forces conducted a joint search and strike operation in Qadirabad and Malam Jabba in...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three armed robbers shot and injured a youth at the diesel agency and decamped with Rs0.4 million...